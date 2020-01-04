Teen arrested after video of boy being 'stamped on' in Sutton surfaces on social media

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a video circulating on social media shows a boy being ‘repeatedly stamped on’.

Police believe that the incident took place in Skegby Road, Sutton, at around 4pm on Thursday, January 2.

Skegby road

PC Daniel Gray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes assault incredibly seriously and will investigate all reports thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“The video depicts a violent act and we were quick to arrest a suspect in connection with the incident.

“I would like to would urge the public to consider the impact of publishing the names, addresses and images, both filmed and still, of suspected perpetrators on social media, particularly while an investigation is ongoing.

“If anyone has any information that could aid officers in their investigation, please contact Nottinghamshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 758.”