Teen arrested after car stolen in Mansfield tracked across two counties

A stolen car was stopped by police after its movements were tracked across two counties.

The car was stolen from an address in Grange Avenue, Mansfield, in the early hours of Monday.

After the details were recorded on a shared police database, it was captured on several automatic number plate recognition cameras as it was driven around areas of South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

On Tuesday, shortly after 7pm, the vehicle was spotted by officers on patrol in Warsop and brought to a stop on Robin Hood Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft..

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Automatic number plate recognition cameras constantly check vehicles’ details against information contained on a national police computer system. Vehicles that are marked as stolen or otherwise involved in crime can be tracked in real time or retrospectively during investigations.

“Some cameras are in fixed locations, while others are fitted to police cars.”

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great result that shows just how important modern technology can be in detecting crime.

“Thanks to some excellent teamwork between the roads policing team and our control room we were very quickly able to track down this vehicle and detain a suspect.

“Our investigation continues.”