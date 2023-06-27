Tearful Sutton woman admitted driving while more than three times over the limit

Police pulled Danielle Coleman’s Black Vauxhall Astra over near her home, following a tip off, on June 11, at 4.50am. Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Coleman was unsteady on her feet, smelled strongly of alcohol and slurred her words. A breath test revealed she had 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard she was last in trouble in 2014 and has a previous conviction for drink driving from 2004.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Coleman, of Mill Street, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

She told magistrates: “I am ashamed to be here. It’s affected me for the last three weeks. I don’t get in trouble all the time.”

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “She drove her car stupidly to the local shop. There was no incident involving any damage or harm to third parties.”

She said Coleman, aged 40, recently suffered the breakdown of a lengthy relationship and now works in a factory during the weekdays, as well as four nights in a bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A disqualification is going to impact significantly on her second job. She is anxious to retain both jobs if at all possible.

“She doesn’t have an alcohol problem. She was drinking with her neighbours.”