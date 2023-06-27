News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Tearful Sutton woman admitted driving while more than three times over the limit

A Sutton woman burst into tears when she admitted driving to the shops in the early hours while more than three times the drink-drive limit, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

Police pulled Danielle Coleman’s Black Vauxhall Astra over near her home, following a tip off, on June 11, at 4.50am. Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Coleman was unsteady on her feet, smelled strongly of alcohol and slurred her words. A breath test revealed she had 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard she was last in trouble in 2014 and has a previous conviction for drink driving from 2004.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.Mansfield Magistrates' Court.
Mansfield Magistrates' Court.
Most Popular

Coleman, of Mill Street, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

She told magistrates: “I am ashamed to be here. It’s affected me for the last three weeks. I don’t get in trouble all the time.”

Read More
Son threatened to smash up and burn down his mum’s bungalow

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “She drove her car stupidly to the local shop. There was no incident involving any damage or harm to third parties.”

She said Coleman, aged 40, recently suffered the breakdown of a lengthy relationship and now works in a factory during the weekdays, as well as four nights in a bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A disqualification is going to impact significantly on her second job. She is anxious to retain both jobs if at all possible.

“She doesn’t have an alcohol problem. She was drinking with her neighbours.”

Coleman was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £615 and ordered to pay a £246 surcharge and £85 costs. A rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 26 weeks if she successfully completes it.