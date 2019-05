Your Chad has received reports of a taxi windscreen being smashed in a pub carpark in Skegby.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 1220 am Saturday night/Sunday morning at the Triple S Snooker and Social Club on Mansfield Road.

The incident is understood to have followed a wider incident between people earlier in the evening.

The club has confirmed police were called to the incident, but would not comment any further.

More when we have it.