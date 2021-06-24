Tatty car leads police to knife and drugs in Mansfield
A tatty-looking car led inquisitive police officers to a disqualified driver, a quantity of drugs and a hidden knife in Mansfield.
They became suspicious of the tired-looking red Volvo on Warwick Drive at around 3.45pm on Saturday (June 19) and pulled it over.
After noticing a strong smell of cannabis, officers searched the car and found a small quantity of cannabis and a lock-knife.
A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, driving while disqualified, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.
He was later released on bail pending further enquiries, while the car was seized and remains in a secure police facility.
PC Chantelle McDowall said: “As police officers we learn over time spot the tell-tale signs of criminality on our roads – vehicles and drivers that just don’t look quite right. In this case our suspicions proved to be well-founded and a potentially dangerous weapon and an illegally driven vehicle were taken off the streets as a result.”