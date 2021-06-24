Tatty car leads police to knife and drugs in Mansfield

They became suspicious of the tired-looking red Volvo on Warwick Drive at around 3.45pm on Saturday (June 19) and pulled it over.

After noticing a strong smell of cannabis, officers searched the car and found a small quantity of cannabis and a lock-knife.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, driving while disqualified, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A tatty-looking car led inquisitive police officers to a disqualified driver, a quantity of drugs and a hidden knife. Photo: Notts Police

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries, while the car was seized and remains in a secure police facility.