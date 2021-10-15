Sutton woman threatened with hammer and machete in burglary

Police said they were called to a property on Carsic Road, about 12.10pm.

A police spokesman said: “A group allegedly forced entry into a woman’s home and made threats.

“They then left leaving the woman shaken but otherwise unharmed.

The incident happened on Carsic Road.

“It is believed one was carrying a hammer and another had a machete.”

Two men, aged 31 and 36, a 17-year-old youth and a woman, 34, have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remain in police custody.

Sergeant Josh Lee-Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which a woman was threatened in her own home – at least two of whom were known to her.

“Thankfully incidents like this are incredibly rare and enquiries are ongoing.

“Our investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 262 of October 15.”