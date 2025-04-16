Sutton woman ‘relentlessly’ stalked ex-partner while he was on bail for assaulting her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton woman who “relentlessly” stalked her ex-partner while he was on bail for assaulting her has been sentenced in court.

Alanya Newell bombarded the man with "numerous" calls from various numbers and contacted him on different social media accounts between July 10 and October 14 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

She described Newell's behaviour as "relentless, fixated and unwanted" over the ten week period.

"She encouraged him to breach his bail," she said. "She clearly wanted the relationship to be rekindled."

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

But she said the stalking was neither threatening nor aggressive, even though her victim felt distressed as a consequence.

Her solicitor said Newell, who has no previous convictions, had stopped contacting him before she was arrested on November 4.

“She always knew she had done wrong,” he said. “There have been no further offences or breaches since she was charged. It has never been her intention to cause alarm or distress.

“I think she was hoping to patch up their difficulties. She is well over him now.”

Newell, 26, of Hill Crescent, Sutton, admitted stalking without fear, when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District judge Sunil Khanna told her it was “a very unusual case,” but her guilty plea and previous good character enabled him to step away from the guidelines which would usually advise a community order.

She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

A two-year restraining order was imposed and the judge warned Newell she could face up to five years in prison if she breaches it.