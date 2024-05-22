Sutton woman landed with court bill for plastic knuckle duster Christmas present

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sutton woman received a £197 court bill after police found her with a plastic knuckle duster that her sister made her for Christmas.

Officers searched Joanne Fisher's former home on Parker’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse on April 15 for an unrelated matter, said Freddie Sail, prosecuting,

The court heard she has previous convictions, but nothing for weapons, and has been out of trouble since 2015.

Fisher, who represented herself, said: “It was on a key ring and the chain was attached to my bag but I never took it out. My sister made it for me for Christmas.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The presiding magistrate said: “It's a silly thing to have, it can look dangerous to people. Tell your sister not to make things like that.”

Fisher, 36, now of Percival Crescent, Sutton, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a private place when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.