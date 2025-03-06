Sutton woman downed cider and took cocaine before car crash involving kids

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A Sutton woman had downed cider and taken cocaine before she crashed into a taxi with two children, a court has heard.

Hannah Carr was driving a red Ford Focus when the collision happened on Kirkby Road, at 3.30pm on October 8, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

One of the children was crying with a cut head and her car sustained “severe damage” to the nearside front wheel.

Police noticed her eyes were red and glazed and she admitted having one can of cider 90 minutes earlier, before correcting herself and saying three. She admitted taking cocaine.

A breath test revealed she had 240 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, the metabolic breakdown for cocaine, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

She was unable to complete a breathalyser test because of a seatbelt injury.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Carr, of previous good character, was cooperative with police and deserved full credit for her guilty plea.

At the time she was in an abusive relationship and taking drugs. She has been working with (a substance misuse agency) since December.

She has also suffered from mental health problems and is currently off sick from her job as a carer.

"She is extremely remorseful that she finds herself before the court," Ms Thorpe said. "I believe she is someone who won't be troubling the courts again in the future."

Carr, 32, of Dovedale Avenue, Sutton, admitted drug driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She received 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 32 months. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.