Sutton woman called police officer a 'f***** little white boy' after she dialled 999 for help
A Sutton woman who swore at a police officer and called him a ‘little white boy’ after dialling 999 because she feared for her relative’s life has appeared in court charged with racially-aggravated harassment.
Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard Rebecca Barber called 999 because a relative had been threatening suicide and police arrived on December 18, at 1am.
Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said, when the officers detained her relative, she ran outside and became verbally abusive.
As they pulled her off to one side, she hurled the racist abuse before going back inside and slamming the door.
Barber later said she had been panicking and emotions were running high, but she was very remorseful.
The court heard she has 21 previous convictions for 52 offences and was last in trouble in August last year, but has nothing similar on her record.
Barber, aged 35, of Frederick Street, admitted racially aggravated harassment.
Abby Edwards, mitigating, said: "She was very concerned about her relative who suffers from severe depression.
"She said a number of officers arrived very quickly and they were overzealous and heavy handed with her relative. They restrained him to the floor and he was shouting he couldn't breathe.
"To her credit she made full admissions and showed remorse, describing her actions as being bang out of order. She deserves maximum credit for her prompt guilty plea. I don't think it has caused a great deal of distress to the officer involved."
Sentencing, magistrates told Barber: “When you call the police out the advice is you leave them to do their job.”
She was fined £60 and ordered to pay the officer compensation.