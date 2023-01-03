Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard Rebecca Barber called 999 because a relative had been threatening suicide and police arrived on December 18, at 1am.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said, when the officers detained her relative, she ran outside and became verbally abusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they pulled her off to one side, she hurled the racist abuse before going back inside and slamming the door.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Barber later said she had been panicking and emotions were running high, but she was very remorseful.

The court heard she has 21 previous convictions for 52 offences and was last in trouble in August last year, but has nothing similar on her record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barber, aged 35, of Frederick Street, admitted racially aggravated harassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby Edwards, mitigating, said: "She was very concerned about her relative who suffers from severe depression.

"She said a number of officers arrived very quickly and they were overzealous and heavy handed with her relative. They restrained him to the floor and he was shouting he couldn't breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To her credit she made full admissions and showed remorse, describing her actions as being bang out of order. She deserves maximum credit for her prompt guilty plea. I don't think it has caused a great deal of distress to the officer involved."

Sentencing, magistrates told Barber: “When you call the police out the advice is you leave them to do their job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad