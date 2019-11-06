Sutton woman attacked teenage girl

A Sutton woman lashed out at a teenage girl who saw her having sex at the side of her house, a court heard.

Danielle Hobson chased after the 16-year-old girl, grabbed her by the hair with both fists, pulled her head down and dragged her around, on July 22.

"I was trying to get her off me," the girl later told police. "I felt like it lasted for 30 seconds."

She broke free and went to two other addresses, but was followed by Hobson.

"She shouted: "I am f****** going to kill her" to the other people," said Ms Fawcett.

"She grabbed her by the wrists and pulled her outside, but other people stepped in."

In police interview, the Hobson denied the allegations and the origin of the row.

"She drank a bottle of wine, some spirits and a pint," said Ms Fawcett. "She accepted behaving badly when police arrived."

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Hobson suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has been diagnosed as bi-polar.

"She doesn't have a clear recollection of what happened," said Ms Thorpe. "She was going through a very difficult time at the time of this incident."

Hobson, 34, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, admitted assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told her: "Your loss of self-control on that night is worrying."

Hobson, who admitted assault at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, received a two year conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £21 government surcharge.

