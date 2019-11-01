Sutton woman attacked mum after downing bottle of vodka

A Sutton woman who downed a bottle of vodka and attacked her mum broke down and cried when she was told what she'd done, a court heard.

Lindsay Dennis was woken up when her mum returned to her Davies Avenue home, at 1.20am, on October 31.

Prosecutor Kate Beardmore said: "She became violent and aggressive. She punched her mother in the back of the head.

"She then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the kitchen, where she pushed her to the floor and then kicked her."

Her mother was left with pain and discomfort, she added.

"She later told police officers she couldn't remember what happened. She was crying as her mum's statement was read out," said Ms Beardmore.

"She was genuinely shocked by what she had done. She agreed she had a drink problem."

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Dennis drank a 35cl bottle of vodka every night , but on this night she drank a 70cl bottle.

"She started drinking three and a half years ago after her 34-year-old brother died when his organs failed from drinking.

"She wants help."

Dennis, 22, of Davies Avenue, admitted the assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was given a 12 month community, with 15 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. She was banned from contacting her mother for 12 months.

She must also pay a £90 government surcharge and £85 costs.

