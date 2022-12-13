Sutton veteran with health problems shouldn’t have to carry out unpaid work

Neil Sheasby failed to attend probation meetings, on July 4 and 12, as part of a community order, imposed in June, for offences he committed in May this year.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Sheasby, aged 55, has health issues which include spine compression, metals plates in his elbow and arm, and also has to take blood-thinning medication.

"After 20 years I would never say he was a good candidate for unpaid work," she said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

"And it's been a long time since I have seen such a bad probation report."

Ms Pidock said there had obviously been a 'personality clash' between Sheasby and the probation officer who prepared his pre-sentence report.

She said it wasn't his first drink-driving offence but he denied having an alcohol problem.

He served his country for 17 years and left the armed forces in 2017 with mental health issues including anxiety and depression.

"All the signs are he has an awful lot going on in his life," Ms Pidcock said.

Sheasy, aged 55, of Mill Street, Sutton, admitted the breach when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The magistrate told him: "As a bench we cannot believe you were given unpaid work."

The original sentence was revoked and he received a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. But no court costs or surcharges were imposed.