Sutton thief jailed for 'late-night shopping spree' at home improvement depot

An eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted Aaron Ashmore putting fence panels into a shopping trolley at the Range depot, on Station Street, at 4.45am, on December 19, last year.

When police arrived five minutes later they found he was also carrying a Stanley knife and two sets of pliers, said prosecutor Leanne Summers.

She told Nottingham Crown Court the offences put him in breach of an 18-month suspended sentence, imposed in July 2020, for three non-dwelling burglaries and possession of a blade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court

Ashmore has 33 previous convictions for 61 offences, Ms Summers told the court.

Paul Wright, in mitigation, said: "Mr Ashmore appeared in somewhat similar circumstances in July last year."

He said that ‘despite a reasonably positive start to the order’ Covid impacted on the drug rehabilitation element of the order.

"Homelessness has been a sad feature of his life and it impacted on his compliance," Mr Wright told the court. "He relapsed into heavier drug use.

"He did plead guilty at the magistrates court and he's entitled to full credit. He has spent over five months in custody. This time around he has made what progress he can."

Ashmore, 36, care of King Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to burglary and going equipped for theft.

On Wednesday, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told him: “It’s the same old story. When I gave you the suspended sentence I did so against my better judgment and in the face of the probation service.

"You said you were determined not to re-offend. Of course the truth is you’re an addict. You become addicted when you’re released despite efforts to try and help you.

"You know and I know that I have no choice but to activate the suspended sentence. It gives me absolutely no pleasure.

"I gave you a chance which you threw away.”

Judge Rafferty activated the 18-month sentence and added three months for both of the new offences. Ashmore was jailed for a total of 21 months in all.