Sutton thief banned from Asda

A man has been handed a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of a shop theft in Sutton.

Mark Fottles, 52, of no fixed address, was granted the CBO by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 5, following his conviction on January 28 for theft from a shop.

Under the terms of the order, Fottles must not:

* Enter Asda in Sutton and not approach within 20 metres of the store

* Enter Willow Bridge Court in Sutton

PC Julie Armstrong, of the Sutton Beat Team, said: “Mark Fottles has caused numerous issues within Sutton town centre.

“He has repeatedly committed shop thefts, been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area and has chosen not to change his ways.

"Therefore we were left with no option but to seek this order, enforcing the message that we, working closely with partners, will not tolerate these sort of offences and will take robust action against those who do.”