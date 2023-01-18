Police sent a 15-year-old volunteer test purchaser into The Devonshire Arms, High Pavement, on June 23 last year, at about 7.20pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Jake Miller, aged 18, served the 15-year-old when they asked for him a vodka and coke, but, prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe said, it did not occur to him to challenge them about their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, of Silk Street, Sutton, admitted selling the alcohol contrary to the Licensing Act 2003.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Miller, of previous good character, represented himself and told the court: “That was my first day on the job. I had asked the owner for some training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad