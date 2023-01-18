Sutton teenager who sold alcohol to minor on first day as barman was not trained
A Sutton teenager fell foul of the law on his first day as a barman when he sold alcohol to an underage drinker who was part of a police sting operation, a court heard.
Police sent a 15-year-old volunteer test purchaser into The Devonshire Arms, High Pavement, on June 23 last year, at about 7.20pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Jake Miller, aged 18, served the 15-year-old when they asked for him a vodka and coke, but, prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe said, it did not occur to him to challenge them about their age.
Miller, of Silk Street, Sutton, admitted selling the alcohol contrary to the Licensing Act 2003.
Miller, of previous good character, represented himself and told the court: “That was my first day on the job. I had asked the owner for some training.”
He was fined £116 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.