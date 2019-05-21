Sutton teenager charged after police pursuit through Kirkby

A Sutton teenager has been charged with driving offences following a police pursuit through Kirkby.

Jake Hardy, 18, of Carsic Road, Sutton, has today been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The pursuit in Kirkby happened on Sunday, May 19, at 7pm.

He has been granted conditional bail until he appears at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on July 12.

A 12-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, has been released under investigation.