Sutton teen robber carried 'massive' knife while ruling drug turf with ‘violence and coercion’

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

A Sutton teen who threatened one of his victims with a "massive" Rambo-style knife before robbing a gold bracelet controlled his drug turf by violence and coercion, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaylen Foster lifted his jacket to reveal the hilt of a 50-cms-long blade and and said, “Don’t make a scene bro’,” before taking the gold Belcher chain at Sutton bus station on January 30, said Mark Fielding, prosecuting.

He was traced after buying a bus ticket with his mobile. A search of his bedroom yielded the knife, the bracelet, and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim was left constantly checking his surroundings and worried someone will run up behind him and rob him.

Foster, who recently turned 18, wore a black balaclava when confronting another victim in June last year. He showed him a large zombie knife and said: “I will shank you for talking to my sister.”

He chased the same young man while waving the knife, and, when police arrived, threw the blade to an associate who made off with it.

A search of his bedroom revealed “a quartermasters' store of drugs and weapons," with an estimated £12,000 of cannabis, MDMA, Tramax, and Xanax pills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A black imitation pistol, two hammers, which he claimed were for putting up fairy lights, an extendable baton, and a zombie knife were also uncovered.

“His phone contained massive evidence of dealing and control of his drug dealing turf by violence and coercion,” said Mr Fielding.

"This young man is no longer the subject of peer influence.

"He is middle-management with his own gang of street runners."

Foster was found with cannabis after coming off a stolen motorbike on Whitehead Lane in May 2024. He was first apprehended with nine deals of £10 cannabis and £90 cash, in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fielding challenged a probation report which claimed the robbery was not premeditated, adding: “He repeatedly goes out with knives. I urge you to consider the weapons that were found in his bedroom.”

Foster, of Unwin Street, Huthwaite, admitted possessing cannabis, resisting police, threats with a knife, robbery, and driving without a licence or insurance. He was convicted of supplying class A and B drugs after a trial last month.

On Wednesday, Nottingham magistrates committed the case to the crown court for sentence on August 27.