Sutton stabbing murder investigation - here's what we know so far Police on duty in Langton street Sutton. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Sutton - this is what we know so far Stay tuned to this link for all the updates as we get them. Police outside Langton court. Sutton residents thanked for 'patience and understanding' amid murder investigation Car seized in South Normanton after two unrestrained children seen 'bouncing about'