Sutton stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
Police were called to Kensington Close around 1.15pm on October 11 after reports a man had suffered stab wounds during an assault.
The victim was take to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.
A team of detectives have been conducting forensic, door-to-door and CCTV inquiries as part of their investigation.
James Pedley, aged 40, of Elder Street, Sutton, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Thirty-seven-year-old Tracey Hoff, of no fixed address, and Kurt Horton, aged 33, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton, have been charged with assisting an offender.
All three appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 15 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 12.
Pedley and Horton were remanded in custody and Hoff was granted conditional bail by the court.
Det Sgt Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope members of the community welcome our robust and determined response to this very serious incident, which has seen three suspects arrested, charged and placed before the courts."