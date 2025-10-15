Sutton stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

By John Smith
Published 15th Oct 2025, 19:05 BST
A suspect has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Sutton.

Police were called to Kensington Close around 1.15pm on October 11 after reports a man had suffered stab wounds during an assault.

Most Popular

The victim was take to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team of detectives have been conducting forensic, door-to-door and CCTV inquiries as part of their investigation.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Kensington Close in Sutton. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Kensington Close in Sutton. Photo: Google

James Pedley, aged 40, of Elder Street, Sutton, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tracey Hoff, of no fixed address, and Kurt Horton, aged 33, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All three appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 15 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pedley and Horton were remanded in custody and Hoff was granted conditional bail by the court.

Det Sgt Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope members of the community welcome our robust and determined response to this very serious incident, which has seen three suspects arrested, charged and placed before the courts."

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice