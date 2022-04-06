Sutton shoplifter struggled with switch to monthly benefit payments

Lee Lilliman made no effort to pay for the items when he walked out of the Alfreton Road store, at around 1pm, on February 15, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard he received conditional discharges for shoplifting on February 3 and 23.

Lilliman, aged 36, was jailed for three and a half years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs at Preston Crown Court, in October 2019, and was released in March last year.

The Co-Op on Alfreton Road, Sutton.

Rachel Gowans, mitigating, said he has done "remarkably well on the licence," but struggled when his benefits were switched from fortnightly to monthly payments.

She said he has beaten an addiction to heroin, but began “occasionally” using crack cocaine.

It was decided not to recall him to prison because of his engagement levels with the probation service, Ms Gowans said. He is working towards stopping all drug use and will receive help with budgeting.

Had this been brought before the court with the other shoplifting offences he would have received a conditional discharge, Ms Gowans added.

"He knows this is the final chance for him,” she said.

Lilliman, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “If you get yourself into trouble again I fear it will be more serious. The probation service is trying to help you - please take that help.”