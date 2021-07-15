Sutton shoplifter stole light fittings to order from B&Q

Kate Draycott selected light fittings and left without paying but was detained as she left the store, on Sutton Court Road, at 5.52pm, on May 19.

She told officers a friend had called her and she agreed to steal items to order.

The court heard she has 36 previous convictions for 83 offences, and was jailed in February last year, for shoplifting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&Q in Sutton.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Draycott had been "engaging positively" with her post-sentence supervision and was on a methadone prescription.

"Her partner is currently in custody," said Ms Pursglove. "She struggled and this was a bit of a blip. She had taken some drugs and consumed alcohol. She has now reduced her alcohol intake."

Draycott, 35 of Carsic Road, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The case was adjourned until September 2 for a pre-sentence report.