Sutton shoplifter's fears for ill partner at jail term

A "prolific" Sutton shoplifter who has tried to mend her ways but missed ten appointments with the probation service, has been jailed.

Joanne Beardsley missed meetings on February 12 and 27, and March 12, and only kept four appointments, said probation officer Lucy Harrison.

"Her compliance is non-existent," she said.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said she missed one appointment because her partner had been rushed to the City Hospital, with pneumonia.

"Her greatest concern is that she won't see him again if she goes to prison," he said.

:"She has accepted her responsibility.

"She was a prolific shoplifter, but since she got out of prison in June 2018 she has not committed any new offences.

"It speaks volumes about her efforts to overcome her drug dependency."

He urged the court to spare her from going back to prison for the last two weeks of a 12 month order.

Beardsley, 49, of Caunt's Crescent, admitted the breaches of a supervision order, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was sent back to prison for seven days, magistrates ruled.

