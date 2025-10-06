Sutton shoplifter caught with drugs and knife after being stopped by security

A man has been arrested after being caught in possesion of drugs and a knife in a Sutton shopping centre.

Police were called to Idlewells Shopping Centre on Friday, October 3, following reports of a shoplifter being detained by security staff.

Upon arrival, officers found several members of the centre’s security team attempting to restrain an individual.

Working together, officers and security staff were able to safely bring the situation under control.

The man was in possession of drugs and this knife when he was detained. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Following a search of the male suspect, officers recovered a quantity of drugs and a knife.

The individual has since been charged with shop theft, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “We understand that this incident may have been distressing for members of the public who witnessed it and we would like to reassure the community that swift action was taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We remain committed to keeping our community safe and thank the security staff and members of the public for their co-operation.”