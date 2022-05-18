Sutton sex offender stalked victim after first harassing her 13 years ago

John Housley began loitering near his victim’s home, on April 4, and the next day drove after her as she travelled towards Stanton Hill, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The 64-year old would walk a few paces towards her house and then back again.

His victim described ‘feeling sick’ when she saw Housley staring at her in the Co-op, on April 26, and she had to be escorted out by staff.

Housley, of Fackley Road, Sutton, was issued with a harassment order against the woman, also of Sutton, in 2009, said Mr Pietryka, and is currently the subject of a 10-year order, under the Sexual Offences Act, after he was convicted of possessing indecent photographs.

Housley’s victim, who described herself as ‘overwhelmed with fear’, has considered moving house and changing job, the court was told.

She said: “I don't want to feel unsafe outside my own home or to be followed. I believe he knows what he is doing is wrong and there appears to be no deterring him.

“As a result I rush when I go out shopping and rarely leave the house.”

Vicki Clarson, mitigating, said the harassment happened on six occasions over a ‘reasonably short period’.

“He struck up a bit of a fascination with her and asked her out,” she said. “She was friendly towards him in a neighbourly way, and he obviously took this the wrong way.”

She said Housley, who has been in custody for two weeks, was ‘rather isolated’, as he is estranged from his siblings, and his only contact is with his 85-year-old father.

He moved into his current address after he was released from a two-year prison sentence, in April 2021.

Housley admitted stalking involving serious alarm and distress, between April 4 and 26, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates described the case as ‘very troubling’ and committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.