Sutton robbery sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Sutton.
It happened at William Hill on Outram Street at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (November 13).
A man threatened a staff member and cash was stolen.
Police continue to review local CCTV footage.
READ MORE: MANSFIELD MECHANIC DIDN'T REALISE HE WAS BANNED
The man has been described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, of a large build, with a tattoo on his right calf.
He was wearing a black beanie hat and grey shorts.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information call 101 quoting incident number 658 of November 13.
READ MORE: MAN JAILED FOR HISTORIC CHILD SEX OFFENCES IN MANSFIELD