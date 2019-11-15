Sutton robbery sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Sutton.

It happened at William Hill on Outram Street at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (November 13).

Police are appealing for information.

A man threatened a staff member and cash was stolen.

Police continue to review local CCTV footage.

The man has been described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, of a large build, with a tattoo on his right calf.

He was wearing a black beanie hat and grey shorts.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information call 101 quoting incident number 658 of November 13.

