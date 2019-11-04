Sutton residents say they 'don't feel safe' in town following stabbing

Residents in Sutton have reacted to news that a man was stabbed to death over the weekend - saying they "don't feel safe" walking down the street.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Langton Road on Friday night (November 1) to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police on the scene in Langton Road.

A man, aged 42, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with stab wounds and later pronounced dead at Queen's Medical Centre.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is ongoing into what police believe is a "targeted attack".

And residents in Sutton have said they no longer feel safe walking around the area, but one also described the incident as a "sign of the times".

Micheal Taylor, 63, from Phil’s Bait and Tackle said: "I’m shocked at how close it is. It is a big thing to happen on your doorstep.

"I don't feel safe to walk around Sutton."

Stephanie Parkes, 46, manager of The Cottage said: "I’m not surprised. I don’t feel safe walking through town. But it is the signs of the time.

"I have felt safer with the amount of police in the town since.

"It has been a nightmare for us. The car park was shut so we just had footfall. Didn’t take in half what we usually do."

Chris Pell, 65, of Herb ‘n’ Genie, said: “We had a phone call from a customer who asked if we were open as there had been a stabbing. It did affect trade on the day.

"Sutton is getting worse, there is always something going off. But I was still surprised."

A man in the area, who wished not to be named, added: "Police came round to see if we had any CCTV. It was nice of them to come round and be reassuring.

"I went down on Saturday and it was all cordoned off. It was something that was waiting to happen."

Another resident, from High Pavement, said: "It is a shame it use to be a nice area."

Nottinghamshire Police continue to patrol the area, and a man is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “A man has now been arrested following our enquiries. He remains in police custody.

"Our investigations make us believed that this was a targeted attack. We are in the early stages of the murder investigation as we continue to piece what happened before and after the attack.

"If anyone has any information please do come forward as they could be vital to the investigation.

"Officers are in the area and I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of them."

If you have any information that might help police with their enquiries, call them on 101 using incident number 980 of November 1, 2019.