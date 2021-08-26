Darren Frost, of no fixed abode, is prohibited from entering Sutton town centre as part of his ASBI and was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police in the town centre after being spotted by a Community Protection Officer.

The Order was obtained by Ashfield District Council in January 2021 following Frost’s anti-social behaviour in both Sutton town centre and on the Carsic Estate.

The Injunction Order, which is valid until December 20, 2021, forbids Frost from committing violence and making threats of violence to residents of and visitors to the Carsic Estate and Sutton town centre.

Council officers pursued court action and Frost appeared at Mansfield County Court on July 8, where he received an immediate custodial sentence of 28 days.

The court heard that there was a general disobedience from Frost and that the breaches were deliberate, persistent, and posed a risk to residents.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety, said “This case should make it clear that we will not tolerate disruptive individuals in Ashfield.

"Darren Frost continued to enter Sutton town centre despite being prohibited due to his previous behaviour.

“The council is committed to making our town centres safer, cleaner and welcoming places to visit.

"We will pursue enforcement action whenever we can to ensure that the behaviours of a few people don’t impact other resident’s enjoyment of Ashfield.”