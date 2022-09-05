Sutton resident fined for failing to clear rubbish from garden
A Sutton resident has been taken to court over her failure to clear rubbish from her garden.
Ashfield Council said Lesley Staniland, of Hardwick Lane, was given multiple warnings and subsequently issued with a community protection notice after multiple complaints about the state of her garden from nearby residents.
However, after ignoring several warnings and offers of support, as well as the CPN issued by the council on November 12, 2021, the council’s community safety team took the case to court.
At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Staniland was convicted of breaching the CPN, an offence under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and was convicted.
She was fined £500 and required to pay an additional victim surcharge of £50. The Council was awarded costs of £603.32, totalling £1,153.32.
The resident removed the waste from her garden. She was fined £500 and required to pay an additional victim surcharge of £50.
The council was awarded costs of £603.32, totalling £1,153.32.
The council said the rubbish has since been removed.
Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “This is another fantastic result for the community safety team.
“She ignored numerous warnings to clear the waste from her garden and showed total disregard for her neighbours and the environment. A problem that was easy to fix has now resulted in a costly fine.
“This case should act as a warning to all those that think it is okay to dump waste in their gardens and get away with it.
“The council is committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour and the minority who negatively impact other residents’ lives.”