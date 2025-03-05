Sutton off-road biker mounted pavement and broke speed limit in police pursuit

A Sutton off-road biker mounted the pavement and broke the speed limit when police pursued him through a residential estate, a court has heard.

An officer in an unmarked car spotted Kane Smith riding without number plates, at around 7pm on September 24, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

When he saw a marked police car, Smith, aged 22, turned onto Hardwick Lane, where he mounted the pavement and accelerated to 45mph in a 30mph zone.

Police followed him onto Clare Road and Twickenham Road but lost him when he rode across a pedestrian footbridge.

Smith was spotted again by the police helicopter and was tracked as he rode down Webb Ellis Road and Wentworth Road.

He entered a dead end on Lytham Road and he put his hands up when confronted by the police dog.

When asked why he rode off, Smith replied, "Because it’s an illegal bike and I have some cannabis on me," said Ms Wilson.

A small amount of the class B drug was found on him. The court heard he is of previous good character.

Smith, who represented himself, apologised to magistrates and said he is trying turn his life around.

The court heard the police pursuit only lasted for around a minute and he didn't ride far on the pavement.

Smith, aged 22, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magisrates Court, on February 4.

On Tuesday he received 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 18 months and ordered to pay £239 court costs.