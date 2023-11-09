Sutton ‘nice guy’ threatened to shoot teenager and burn his house down

A Sutton man who threatened to shoot a teenager and burn his house down told magistrates he is "a really nice guy" when he appeared in court.

Neil Bramley, 33, got out of his BMW and confronted the teen at around midday on September 28, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

"You're in trouble," he said. "You have messed with the wrong family. I will find out where you live and I will burn your house down.

"I have got a gun in the boot. I will shoot you with it right now. I will f****** shoot you."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

When Bramley was interviewed by police he admitted making the threats and said he wanted to apologise and didn't want anyone to feel threatened.

The court heard he has one dissimilar conviction from 2016.

Bramley, who represented himself, told magistrates he had just received bad news that day and his "head was a mess”.

"I suffer from mental and physical disabilities," he said. "I'm a really nice guy. I apologise if I came across aggressive.

"I sometimes say things I shouldn't. I'm not a violent guy. I said it as an empty threat. Nothing has been acted since."

Bramley said he received a phone call from a female friend who claimed she had been surrounded by a group of teenagers.

He said he was concerned someone was going to be stabbed, adding: "You see it in the news all the time."

Bramley, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.