Sutton ‘nice guy’ threatened to shoot teenager and burn his house down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Bramley, 33, got out of his BMW and confronted the teen at around midday on September 28, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
"You're in trouble," he said. "You have messed with the wrong family. I will find out where you live and I will burn your house down.
"I have got a gun in the boot. I will shoot you with it right now. I will f****** shoot you."
When Bramley was interviewed by police he admitted making the threats and said he wanted to apologise and didn't want anyone to feel threatened.
The court heard he has one dissimilar conviction from 2016.
Bramley, who represented himself, told magistrates he had just received bad news that day and his "head was a mess”.
"I suffer from mental and physical disabilities," he said. "I'm a really nice guy. I apologise if I came across aggressive.
"I sometimes say things I shouldn't. I'm not a violent guy. I said it as an empty threat. Nothing has been acted since."
Bramley said he received a phone call from a female friend who claimed she had been surrounded by a group of teenagers.
He said he was concerned someone was going to be stabbed, adding: "You see it in the news all the time."
Bramley, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The case was adjourned for probation reports and he was bailed until November 14 on condition he doesn't contact his victim.