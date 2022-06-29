Sutton mum was speeding and swerving while twice over drink-drive limit

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police officers saw Chanelle Shaw driving a black Alpha Romeo near King's Mill Hospital and causing other drivers to stop, on June 6, just after midnight.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said a test revealed Shaw, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg

Shaw, aged 31, of Sherwood Road, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said she co-operated with police and accepted the offence.

She is currently signed off from her job as a pub manager due to health issues, he added.

Shaw was banned from driving for 22 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 22 weeks if she completes if before September 2023.