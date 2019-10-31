Sutton mum prosecuted for serial garden dumping - and the risk of rats

An Ashfield resident who failed to dispose excess rubbish from her garden has been prosecuted by the council.

Rachel Mitchell, 35, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, was first contacted by Ashfield District Council in October last year after reports of a large amount of waste and rats in her garden.

Rachel Mitchell pictured in your Chad in January 2014.

Having visited the property on a number of occasions and provided advice on how to properly dispose of the waste, council officers issued Mitchell with a community protectio notice when she failed to clear the waste.

This formally required her to clear the garden and to stop accumulating and storing waste.

Mitchell initially cleared the waste but officers continued to see more waste appearing, black bags of household waste were piled up in the garden as well as evidence that waste was being burned.

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety said “We take anti-social behaviour seriously and will not tolerate residents thinking they don’t have to abide by Community Protection Notices.

“This case demonstrates that we will prosecute and are committed to preventing the few people that chose to be anti-social from affecting the lives of their neighbours.”

Magistrates imposed a fine of £220, costs of £549.44 and victim surcharge of £30

They also made a remedial order for Mitchell to clear the waste in her garden by November 6.

Mitchell had previously appeared in your Chad five years ago hitting out at the council and former housing provider Ashfield Homes for "snatching away" her home.

At the time a mum to five children, and eight months pregnant with her sixth child, she hit out as the provider rejected her bid for a "bigger house" and claimed she had no room for "storage".