Police were called to a ‘messy’ flat on Outram Street, Sutton, on March 3, 2020, at about 5.25am, where they found Katherine Foster, shouting and agitated, amid broken glass.

Shiaroz Ahmed, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, described how Foster became angry when she was asked to leave, and ran across the road shouting ‘bang, bang’.

The officers warned her she was breaching the peace and took her to the floor when she struggled.

The 36-year-old kicked out at one officer and, as she struggled, cut the knuckles of another officer's hands, leaving him with scars, as he tried to apply handcuffs.

Restraints were fitted on her, but, she continued to kick out and shout abuse as she was put into the police vehicle.

The court heard she has two previous convictions for theft from 2019.

Foster, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted two counts of resisting arrest.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Foster, who has not committed any offences since, has been the victim of serious domestic violence.

She said Foster’s ‘world was turned upside down’ when her children were taken into care.

She was forced to leave her council accommodation and became homeless for nine months.

Ms Edwards said Foster became ‘extremely depressed’ and turned to using crack cocaine. She was under the influence of drink and drugs at the time.

Foster was given a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each officer.