Sutton mum couldn’t remember how she flipped her car while over the limit

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Sarah Moore was being treated by ambulance workers for grazing to her face and minor cuts when police arrived at Stanton Hill, on May 28, at 10.05pm.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Moore’s silver Mazda was blocking the road and she told officers she swerved to avoid an oncoming car.

However, checks of a nearby CCTV camera showed no other vehicle on the road when she hit a parked van and shunted it forwards by three metres.

A breath test revealed Moore had 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Moore, of Barker Avenue, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

The 38-year-old, who represented herself, said: "I think I passed out for 15 to 20 minutes. I can only remember getting out of the car. I obviously missed a certain amount of time.

“I was dazzled by oncoming lights. It doesn't add up in my head. I was confused.

“I wouldn't just swerve out of the way for nothing. The street is really narrow.”

The carer for her disabled son, who had a clean driving licence and no previous convictions, was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.