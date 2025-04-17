Sutton 'menace to women' threatened to scalp victim while brandishing a blade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton man who bit, tormented and threatened to scalp a vulnerable woman while brandishing a knife has been described as “a menace” by a judge.

John Kavanagh bit her arm and told her "he could do whatever he wanted because she belonged to him," while tormenting her on April 17 last year, said Eunice Gedzah, prosecuting.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Kavangh, aged 37, smashed crockery and played music at top volume to prevent the woman from sleeping.

He threw items around, including her zimmer frame, called her vile names and spat in her face.

When she tried to get away he followed her, knocking items out of her hand and repeatedly asked for a fight.

“Do you know how easy it is to stab someone?” he asked while brandishing a knife. “I could slice your head apart and take your scalp off.”

And when she called 999 he snatched the phone from her and pretended it was a mistake.

Officers still came and Kavanagh was arrested. He initially claimed the allegations were “all a pack of lies” before admitting battery and affray, on March 28 this year.

His victim, who suffers from a chronic condition, was left with “ongoing anxiety and social avoidance issues,” Ms Gedzah said.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has previously been convicted of 91 offences, 20 of which are for violence.

He was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm for slapping, kicking and headbutting a previous partner in 2021. And he was convicted of battery for headbutting a different partner the following year.

On Thursday, the judge told him: "In my view you are a menace to women. You shake your head? That tells me you're not looking in the mirror.

"Get a drink inside you and you turn very, very violent. You have an appalling record."

Kavanagh, of The Beeches, Skegby, received a 46 week sentence, but the time he has spent in custody and on a qualifying tag means he will be released very shortly. A three year restraining order was also imposed.

Laura Pitman, mitigating, said his offending is linked to alcohol misuse but he has taken steps to undertake alcohol awareness courses while on remand.