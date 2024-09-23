Sutton man’s £650 court bill for exposing himself outside Tesco while urinating
Richard Walvin was drinking alcohol outside Tesco Express in Huthwaite when a woman complained his genitals were on view while children were present, on February 18.
Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Walvin hurled homophobic insults at two police officers who arrested him.
He was last in court for disorderly behaviour in November last year.
Simon King, mitigating, said: “I don't propose to say a lot. He offers his apologies. He was urinating. He was not exposing himself in the usual sense for sexual gratification.
“However, you can’t expose yourself in public and he knows that now.”
Walvin, 40, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted exposure and two counts of using threatening words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each officer with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.