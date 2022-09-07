Sutton man’s furious rant made his ex-partner and mother barricade kitchen

Kyle Clarkeson shouted in his ex's face with his fists clenched after she summoned his mother to her Jephson Road home, on December 29, 2021, just after 10pm.

Ben Payne, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said the 24-year-old snatched their phones from their hands after they threatened to call the police and then ran outside.

They locked the back door, but Clarkeson jumped over the garden wall and returned via the front door. They barricaded themselves in the kitchen.

STOCK: Domestic violence image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Payne said Clarkeson also confronted his ex outside her home on January 25, at about 4.10pm, before shouting and swearing ‘you’re going to catch a bullet soon’.

In a message he sent, 40 minutes later, he accused her of ‘acting like a selfish child’.

The court heard their relationship ended on December 12 and she asked him to leave the property a fortnight later, because ‘things were getting toxic’.

In a statement, his ex-partner said ‘the issues he has put her through over the last four-and-a-half years’ had left her feeling anxious.

She now checks her doors and windows to ensure they are locked and is paranoid she will bump into him.

Mr Payne said: “She wanted to stand her ground. She doesn’t want him near the house and has concerns over his mental wellbeing.”

Clarkeson, of Ashwood Close, was convicted of assault after a trial, and admitted using threatening words and behaviour.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said magistrates at the trial decided grabbing his ex’s phone constituted an assault, but it was not the most serious offence.

She said Clarkeson maintained he had initially been invited into the property, adding the argument was sparked over accusations his ex had stayed with another man over Christmas.

She said his ex-partner received no visible injuries and he waited outside until police arrived.

Clarkeson was handed a 12-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.