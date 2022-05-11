Angus Mason was arrested at his home on Woods Hill for a separate matter, on March 24, at 10am, but no further action was taken, said prosecutor Rachel Gowans.

A bag containing 15 grams of the drug was found in his pocket, she said, and he made no comment when he was interviewed.

Mason, aged 39, who represented himself, admitted possession at the first opportunity when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has ‘numerous’ previous convictions for drugs offences, and was last in court in December, for driving while disqualified on an electric scooter.

He already owes £3,961 to the courts in fines and costs.

Magistrates gave him a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge which will be consolidated with his outstanding debts.