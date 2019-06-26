Sutton man threatened to stab fiancée

A Sutton man who picked up a knife and threatened to stab his fiancée after a row at their home was struggling with a cocaine problem, a court heard.

Danny Baker pinned the woman to the sofa at an address on Paling Crescent and shouted abuse at her, before grabbing her painfully.

"In the kitchen he picked up a knife and said: "I am going to stab you."" said prosecutor Ali Zaki.

She backed off and tried to get out of the address, but he pushed her down, at around 4pm, on May 27.

Mr Zaki described how another man came into the propery to assist, and Baker told him to get out before picking up the knife and making a verbal threat.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Baker had been engaged to the woman for three or four years, and their relationship was seven or eight years old.

"He concedes he was in drink at the time and was struggling with a cocaine problem," she said.

"As a result of these proceedings he has completely stopped taking drugs and is looking for help to stop drinking."

Baker, 38, of Hazel Street, Skegby, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 12.

On Wednesday, June 26, district judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "This is a disgracefiul episode.

"We met a few weeks ago, and I told you then it's very difficult to see any other way than a prison sentence."

But he said the mitigation and the pre-sentence report from the probation service, persuaded him that the risk he poses would be better managed in the community.

He gave Baker a two-year community order, with 31 days of a programme, five rehabilitation days, and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Baker must also pay £200 to each of this victims as compensation, and £85 costs with an £85 government surcharge.

