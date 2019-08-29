Sutton man threatened to burn down pub on his birthday

A Sutton man spat in a woman's face and threatened to burn down a pub after he became enraged on his birthday, a court heard.

Max Hallam shoved the woman's boyfriend to the floor, cutting his hand, before spitting in her face, at the Snipe pub, on Alfreton Road, just before last orders, on August 1.

The landlady locked Hallam out and he continued to shout threats in the car park, said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

"He shouted: "I am going to set the pub on fire,"" she said.

"He said that he knew she lived above the pub with her young daughter."

The court heard Hallam has 15 convictions for 33 previous offences, including battery and common assault.

He was last in court in September 2016, when he received a community order and unpaid work for common assault.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Hallam had been celebrating his birthday and found out that his girlfriend was pregnant that day. His grandmother died two days before.

"He saw his girlfriend leaving the pub in tears and discovered someone had told her he had another girlfriend," she said.

"He saw red. Any threats he made, he said, would never have been carried out. I don't dispute it was a frightening threat.

"He accepts his offending is linked to alcohol. He says he has stopped drinking all together."

Hallam, 27, of Mapplewells Road, admitted two counts of assault by beating, and threats to commit criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to attend 31 days of a thining skills programme.

He must pay £300 compensation to the complainants, with £85 costs and a £122 government surcharge.

