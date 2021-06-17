Sutton man 'sorry' after being caught nearly three times over drink drive limit

Craig Dowham's Ford Focus was stopped after officers saw him ‘driving at speed’ on Unwin Road at 11pm, on May 26.

A test revealed he had 98 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Dowham, who represented himself, said: "I am obviously sorry for being an absolute t***."

He explained that he had suffered from mental health problems and was taking antidepressants and sleeping tablets.

"Even though this has happened I am trying to get better. I can't justify it obviously."

The court was told he has one dissimilar previous conviction and deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

On Thursday, Dowham, 34, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was fined £200, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs and received a 25-month ban.