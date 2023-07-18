News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Sutton man set to face rape charge at Nottingham Crown Court

A Sutton man will appear at Crown Court to face a charge of rape.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

Thomas Tempest, aged 22, of Rowan Drive, entered no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, today, Tuesday.

Because the charge is so serious, it must be sent straight to the Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 15 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Most Popular
Read More
Prison for Kirkby man who made ex-partner’s life ‘a living hell’ for 13 years

Magistrates imposed a restriction which forbids the publication of any information which might identify the alleged victim.