Sutton man set to face rape charge at Nottingham Crown Court
A Sutton man will appear at Crown Court to face a charge of rape.
Thomas Tempest, aged 22, of Rowan Drive, entered no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, today, Tuesday.
Because the charge is so serious, it must be sent straight to the Crown Court.
He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 15 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.
Magistrates imposed a restriction which forbids the publication of any information which might identify the alleged victim.