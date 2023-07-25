News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man sent to Nottingham Crown Court for possessing child porn

A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced for possessing child porn.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read

Michael Baker, aged 31, of Leamington Drive, admitted possessing five category A images and two category C images, where category A is the most extreme, as well as 429 prohibited images of children, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 29.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register at a police station within three days of this court appearance.