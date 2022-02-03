Sutton man sent to crown court to face grooming and child porn charges
A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court for attempting to groom an 13-year-old girl online and possessing child porn.
Tony Bunting, 55, of Percival Crescent, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He also admitted to possessing four Category A indecent images, two Category B images and 12 Category C images, when Category A is the most extreme.
Prosecutor Freddie Sail said police seized his computer, on June 17 last year, after Bunting made contact with a decoy online profile of a 13-year-old girl in May.
Magistrates heard that Bunting has already taken a number of steps towards rehabilitation.
He was given bail to appear on March 10, at Nottingham Crown Court, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, except in the course of everyday life.
He must also notify the police station.