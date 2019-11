A Sutton man has been charged with inflicting GBH on his brother.

Shane Groves, 26, of Hazel Street, Skegby, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm on April 5.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 11.

