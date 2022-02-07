Sutton man sent to Crown Court after admitting child porn charges

Tony Bunting, aged 55, of Percival Crescent, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted possessing four category A indecent images of children, two category B images and 12 category C images, when category A is the most extreme.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said police seized his computer, in June last year, after Bunting made contact with a decoy online profile of a 13-year-old girl.

Magistrates heard Bunting has already taken a number of steps towards rehabilitation.

Sentencing was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court and Bunting was released on conditional bail.