Sutton man kicked partner between the legs and assaulted her friend

Jamie Sisson's partner and her friend found him sprawled asleep in the hall of her Outram Street flat at 3.45am on April 18, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

"Straight away he started shouting and screaming," she said. "He shouted ‘now you have f***** up’.”

Sisson grabbed her hair and pulled her to the floor before kicking her between the legs.

The woman's friend was pushed out of the front door, but she managed to force her way back inside, said Ms Bickley.

They grabbed each other by the throat and Sisson cut her finger as he tried to unpeel her grip.

His partner was left with lumps and bruises and said she struggled with her mental health because of the ‘constant degrading’.

Sisson was also found with a small quantity of cocaine on November 13 last year.

Chris Perry, in mitigation, conceded that Sisson has a ‘bad record’ and has been to prison numerous times.

‘Another prison sentence would be justified’ he said, ‘but prison sentences aren’t bringing about change’.

"He has had enough of repeatedly damaging his own relationships," Mr Perry said. “He didn't force the victims through a trial. He has already served 50 days on remand.

"He has made plans to move to Peterlee in County Durham. If he's released today he will get on a train and go."

Probation officer Malcolm Leech said ‘any sentence offered today would offer only a limited opportunity to do further work’.

"He needs to become a different individual,” he said. “I think he recognises his own weaknesses. He has shown he is willing to engage. I think we need to take it to the next level."

Sisson, 26, currently of HMP Nottingham, admitted two counts of assault and possession of Class A drugs, before a trial on June 3.

On Friday, magistrates in Nottingham imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and the building better relationships course.

He was fined £20, and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each victim, a £95 surcharge and £50 costs.

Restraining orders, banning him from contacting both women, were also made.