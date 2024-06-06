Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who looked after a major cannabis grow has been jailed after police became suspicious of the high level of heat coming from his home.

Officers used a thermal imaging camera to determine that the property, in Firemans Row, Sutton, was significantly hotter than neighboring houses.

After further investigation they noticed a man acting suspiciously inside and various items associated with cannabis cultivation outside.

After forcing entry to the address on the evening of February 23 this year, the source of the excess heat was immediately clear – more than 400 cannabis plans growling in multiple rooms in the semi-detached property.

More than 400 cannabis plants were found growing at the Sutton property. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Dori Sado, aged 38, was found hiding in the loft and was arrested at the scene.

Sado, formerly of Firemans Row, later pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, May 31, he was jailed for 12 months.

A closure order was secured on the address to prevent anyone else from occupying it for at least three months.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature are a major fire risk and pose a significant danger to neighbouring properties.

"As is typical in these case, the electrical supply in this property had been illegally bypassed and the outlets within were dangerously overloaded.

"When combined with the huge quantity of flammable material inside the address, these illegal modifications could easily have caused a very serious fire.