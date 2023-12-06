Sutton man hurled 'heartbreaking' racist threats at teenager in Tesco Express

A Sutton man who hurled racist threats at a 13-year-old girl and her mum was suffering mental health problems made worse by drink and drug abuse, a court has heard.

Marc Else shouted abuse at the girl and warned her: "I will come and get you - don't think you're safe”, before banging on a door and cracking the glass, at Tesco Express, in Huthwaite, on June 13, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.

In a statement, the girl said she suffers sleeplessness and panic attacks, adding: "I feel scared. I don't want to go out anymore.

"I am scared something will happen to me if I go to the shop. I can't sleep at night. He is constantly on my mind."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Her mum said: "The fear I saw in her (daughter's) eyes was heartbreaking. I stood my ground. In hindsight I was scared. I now constantly look over my shoulder.

"I don't feel safe going to my local shop because he is always there. He needs to be made aware of his behaviour."

The court heard Else has five previous convictions for eight offences and was last in trouble for a racially-aggravated public order offence in 2020 when he received a conditional discharge.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the case was adjourned several times for psychiatric reports and Else was sectioned under the Mental Health Act when a finding of fact hearing found him guilty.

But when he was interviewed by police he apologised, she said.

Alcohol and drug issues exacerbated his mental health difficulties and he suffers quite a lot from paranoia, Ms Pursglove said.

"After the last time in hospital he is taking medication," she said. "He just wants to go to work and live in a normal way.

"Nobody wants to be on the end of that kind of abuse and those kinds of threats."

Else, aged 24, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, was convicted of criminal damage and racially-aggravated threats, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 24.

Sentencing was adjourned until 12 month community order with a mental health treatment requirement.